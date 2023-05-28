Home / Editorials / A new chapter in democracy

A new chapter in democracy

ByHT Editorial
May 28, 2023 08:22 PM IST

The new symbolic home of India’s democracy will face three sets of challenges. The tests are formidable but not unsurmountable

After a week shrouded in political acrimony, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday. The imposing state-of-the-art structure is likely to host lawmakers in the upcoming monsoon session. It marks a new chapter in India’s parliamentary democracy, taking over from the iconic colonial-era building that played witness to the drafting of the Constitution, the first government of independent India, and sundry bends in politics, from powerful one-party administrations to chaotic but dynamic coalition arrangements. The new Parliament is better equipped than its counterpart, which opened in 1927. But as the new symbolic home for India’s democracy, it will have to confront three challenges.

The inauguration of the new Parliament buildingm New Delhi, on May 28, 2023 (ANI) PREMIUM
The inauguration of the new Parliament buildingm New Delhi, on May 28, 2023 (ANI)

The first is short-term, and likely to manifest in its first seating — the growing chasm between the government and the Opposition, which was conspicuous on Sunday by the boycott of 21 parties. The last few sessions of Parliament were disrupted by members of both the treasury and Opposition benches, indicating that both sides had retreated into their respective ideological positions. The government felt its democratic mandate was being disrespected, while the Opposition was upset by what it saw as the government using its numerical superiority to ram bills through, short-circuiting the parliamentary process. The new Parliament and its officials will have to find a way to break this impasse, and open channels of communication that allow the House to function.

The second is medium-term, and is connected to the bolstering of parliamentary processes. Over the years, the number of bills being referred to standing committees has been dropping, fuelling the perception that the primary function of Parliament — scrutinising bills drafted by the government — was suffering. This impression was further strengthened with pandemonium often replacing debate and discussion in the House. The lawmakers and the authorities will need to look at measures that carve out dedicated time for both sides to raise issues, and for sufficient scope to scrutinise key legislation. The third is the long term — the deadline of 2026 for redrawing parliamentary constituencies and possibly increasing their number. As Mr Modi noted in his speech on Sunday, the new Parliament will one day see far more members seated in its chambers than it does now. But how will this look? Already, there is a consternation that if the population-based representation method is followed, some regions will lose out in relative terms on political heft. The new Parliament, therefore, will likely be the site of a renewed negotiation for calibrating India’s democracy on a scale not seen possibly since the linguistic reorganisation of states kicked off in 1956.

These tests are formidable, but not insurmountable. Just as India’s democracy has withstood adversities in its 75 years, its new home will need to take these challenges head-on, with iron will and sincerity.

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium

Subscribe Now to continue reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opposition
opposition
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out