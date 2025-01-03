Why Maithili deserves classical language status

The campaign for classical language status for Maithili has recently gained renewed momentum, especially following the Union Cabinet’s approval of classical language recognition for five new languages including Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Pali, and Prakrit. Spoken by over 70 million people across India and Nepal, Maithili has a rich literary heritage, unique script, and cultural significance, yet lacks official classical recognition, which would honour its historical value and support preservation efforts.

According to the ministry of culture, classical status must meet the criteria of antiquity, unique literary tradition, and script. Maithili meets each of these requirements. Ancient texts, some over 1,500 years old, are part of its rich literary tradition. Rooted in the Mithila region and associated with King Janaka of the Ramayana, Maithili emerged as an independent language in 800-900 CE, evolving from Magadhi apabhramsha. It progressed through stages like Proto-Maithili and Early Maithili, with works traditionally written in scripts like Tirhuta and Kaithi, though now mostly in Devanagari. Key figures such as Jaykant Mishra and Subhadra Jha highlight Maithili’s ancient literary heritage, with foundational texts like Vidyapati’s Kirtilata and Jyotirishwar Thakur’s Varnaratnakar affirming its unique cultural and literary significance.

Tirhuta, Maithili’s traditional script, is another compelling reason for its classical status. This script reinforces Maithili’s independent linguistic identity. While Devanagari has largely replaced Tirhuta, recent efforts aim to revive the latter to preserve cultural heritage. Just as the scripts for Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu receive government support due to their classical status, recognising Maithili would allow similar preservation efforts for Tirhuta.

Maithili belongs to the Indo-European language family and evolves within the Indic sub-branch, tracing back to Magadhi during the New Indo-Aryan stage. Its distinctive structure, blending Sanskrit-inflected roots with postpositions and markers, further differentiates it from languages of neighbouring regions. This typological distinction highlights Maithili’s special identity as an independent language.

Beyond its literary and linguistic value, Maithili serves as a cultural vessel for the people of Mithila. It embodies centuries of traditions, folklore, and customs intrinsic to the region’s identity. It plays a central role in Madhubani painting, a traditional art form often accompanied by verses in the language. Recognising Maithili as a classical language would also provide institutional support for this art form and other heritage practices.

In 1917, the Calcutta University, and in 1933, the Banaras Hindu University affirmed Maithili’s literary importance. The Sahitya Akademi acknowledged Maithili in 1965, followed by the formation of the Maithili Academy in 1975. While Maithili was added to the 8th Schedule and introduced in state exams in the 1970s, it remains underrepresented in educational programmes, underscoring the need to be recognised as a classical language.

Classical status would unlock dedicated funding for research, education, and conservation of Maithili literature, Tirhuta script, and cultural heritage. Despite support from political figures and scholars, the Bihar government has yet to formally request classical status for Maithili, citing regional politics and resource constraints. Many believe that a proactive approach by the state government could expedite the process. A central, independent committee to evaluate languages for classical status might also help, ensuring linguistic heritage —not politics — remains the focus.

