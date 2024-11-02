Number Theory: Thank the weather for post-Diwali clean air

the air quality on the morning after Diwali must not be taken as proof that fewer firecrackers were burst this year or their bursting did not pollute the air
Delhi woke up to relatively cleaner air and clearer skies after Diwali this year as compared to previous years. But it was neither citizens observing the official ban on firecrackers, nor these firecrackers somehow not leading to massive spikes in pollution that led to this. In fact, it was a stroke of pure weather-induced luck. Here are four data points that explain this in detail.
