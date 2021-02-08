IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Admissions / ISB secures 23rd position in FT Global MBA Rankings 2021
ISB on Wednesday said it has been accredited by EFMD Quality Improvement System and re-accredited by Association for Advancement of Collegiate Schools of Business.(Bharatha Sai/HT file)
ISB on Wednesday said it has been accredited by EFMD Quality Improvement System and re-accredited by Association for Advancement of Collegiate Schools of Business.(Bharatha Sai/HT file)
admissions

ISB secures 23rd position in FT Global MBA Rankings 2021

As per the rankings, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore stood at 35th position and IIM Calcutta and IIM Ahmedabad are in 44th and 48th slots respectively, while IIM Indore is in 94th position.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:46 PM IST

Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked as the number one B-School in India and 23rd worldwide in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2021.

It is the only B-School from India to figure in the top 25 globally. Alumni from PGP (Post Graduate programme) Class of 2017 were surveyed for this ranking, a FT press release said on Monday.

As per the rankings, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore stood at 35th position and IIM Calcutta and IIM Ahmedabad are in 44th and 48th slots respectively, while IIM Indore is in 94th position.

ISB Dean Rajendra Srivastava said the institute has carved a niche of its own in offering finest and world-class education to its students.

"This ranking also highlights and strengthens ISB's efforts to produce world-class research and encourage more women to join the management workforce.

The increasing number of prominent business schools from India making their mark globally makes the world notice India as a destination for high-quality management education," ISB quoted him as having said in a press release.

ISB will continue to reinvent itself and equip its students to become future-ready and play a catalytic role in nation-building, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian school of business education ranking iim bangalore iim ahmedabad
app
Close
ATMA 2021.(Screengrab )
ATMA 2021.(Screengrab )
admissions

ATMA 2021 registration to end today, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:21 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ATMA 2021 examination online at atmaaims.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IGNOU Admission 2021.(Screengrab )
IGNOU Admission 2021.(Screengrab )
admissions

IGNOU Admission 2021: Registration for January session courses begins

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:05 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IGNOU January 2021 admission process online at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in on or before February 28, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021.(PTI file)
JEE Main 2021.(PTI file)
admissions

JEE Main 2021: Registration deadline extended till Jan 23, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the registration fee is January 24, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Monday, the higher and technical education minister asked the vice-chancellors of all the universities to come up with plans for resuming physical classes in view of Covid-19 pandemic. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
On Monday, the higher and technical education minister asked the vice-chancellors of all the universities to come up with plans for resuming physical classes in view of Covid-19 pandemic. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
admissions

Maharashtra to start physical classes in colleges, varsities soon

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said that the colleges and universities won’t be allowed to start physical classes with 100% attendance as it would be a risk
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief inister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia interact with the principals and management authorities of private schools in Delhi. (PTI)
Chief inister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia interact with the principals and management authorities of private schools in Delhi. (PTI)
admissions

Delhi govt will soon begin nursery admission process: Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Every year, the process for admission to entry-level classes begins between November and December, for over 200,000 seats in around 1,700 private schools in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
admissions

Delhi govt will soon begin nursery admission process: Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Every year, the process for admission to entry-level classes begins between November and December, for over 200,000 seats in around 1,700 private schools in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIFT admit card 2021.(PTI file)
NIFT admit card 2021.(PTI file)
admissions

NIFT admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:19 AM IST
  • Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the NIFT 2021 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at nift.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021.(Screengrab )
JEE Main 2021.(Screengrab )
admissions

JEE Main 2021: Application correction window closes today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list.(PTI file)
MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list.(PTI file)
admissions

MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list 2020 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • Candidates can check the MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list online at cetcelladmissions.mahait.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BITSoM will offer a two-year residential MBA degree programme with faculties drawn from the top business schools globally and a course fee of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24 lakh.(Handout)
BITSoM will offer a two-year residential MBA degree programme with faculties drawn from the top business schools globally and a course fee of 24 lakh.(Handout)
admissions

BITS Pilani launches management school

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani on Thursday announced the launch of BITS School of Management (BITSoM) with an investment of around 1,500 crore over the next five to seven years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JNVST 2021 admit card out (HT file)
JNVST 2021 admit card out (HT file)
admissions

JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya class 9 entrance exam admit card out

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:50 PM IST
  • Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya on Wednesday released admit card for Class 9th entrance exam- JNVST 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
NVS Admissions 2021
NVS Admissions 2021
admissions

NVS Class 9 entrance test admit card 2021 released, here's link to download

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:27 PM IST
  • Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has issued the admit cards of entrance test to admit students in Class IX against the vacant seats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
LSAT India . (Screengrab)
LSAT India . (Screengrab)
admissions

LSAC reschedules LSAT—India 2021 due to CBSE exams

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) on Wednesday announced that it will reschedule the 2021 Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Those waiting for HSC exam results are worried about the impact of CBSE results on college admissions(HT File (Representational Image))
Those waiting for HSC exam results are worried about the impact of CBSE results on college admissions(HT File (Representational Image))
admissions

IRMA Admissions 2021: Application window closing soon

Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) will close the application window for Post Graduate Diploma in rural management admission test on January 31.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians walk through Harvard Yard on the closed Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US.(Bloomberg)
Pedestrians walk through Harvard Yard on the closed Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US.(Bloomberg)
admissions

Harvard applications surge as students flock to top names

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Applications to Harvard University’s undergraduate college for regular decision surged more than 42% for the 2021-22 academic year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP