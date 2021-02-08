ISB secures 23rd position in FT Global MBA Rankings 2021
Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked as the number one B-School in India and 23rd worldwide in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2021.
It is the only B-School from India to figure in the top 25 globally. Alumni from PGP (Post Graduate programme) Class of 2017 were surveyed for this ranking, a FT press release said on Monday.
As per the rankings, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore stood at 35th position and IIM Calcutta and IIM Ahmedabad are in 44th and 48th slots respectively, while IIM Indore is in 94th position.
ISB Dean Rajendra Srivastava said the institute has carved a niche of its own in offering finest and world-class education to its students.
"This ranking also highlights and strengthens ISB's efforts to produce world-class research and encourage more women to join the management workforce.
The increasing number of prominent business schools from India making their mark globally makes the world notice India as a destination for high-quality management education," ISB quoted him as having said in a press release.
ISB will continue to reinvent itself and equip its students to become future-ready and play a catalytic role in nation-building, he added.
