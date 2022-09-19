MHT CET Counselling: CAP portal launched, Engg, Medical admissions to begin soon

MHT CET Counselling 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has launched the portal for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates who have qualified in MHT CET 2022 and other entrance exams will be able to apply for admission at various institutions of the state soon.

CET Cell is also responsible for holding NEET UG state quota counselling for 85% seats of Maharashtra. Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2022 will also be hosted in the same portal.

MHT CET 2022 CAP portal link is: https://cetcell.mahacet.org/CAP_landing_page_2022/

Cet Cell is responsible for holding MHT CET for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses, in addition to several other entrance exams for undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Result of MHT CET 2022 was announced last week.

Candidates who have qualified in the examination will have to apply for MHT CET counselling in order to secure admission at their preferred institutions.

Similarly, NEET UG qualified candidates have to apply for Maharashtra NEET counselling to secure admission at state-run and private medical colleges of the state.

In 2022, over 17 lakh students appeared in NEET. Of them, 2,44,903 are from Maharashtra, which is the highest number of participants from a state.