7.55% students in higher education institutes from minority communities: Data

Only 7.55% of all students in higher education institutes come from minority communities, according to data presented in the Lok Sabha. The government said it hoped state sponsored scholarships, a liberalised distance learning regime and information technology will help in increasing the access to education.

“In order to increase the enrolment of students including notified minority communities in higher educational institutions, various measures have been taken by the government, which includes issuing of new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation for open and distance learning that allows entry of reputed institutions to offer education on the distance mode. Using information and communication technology- SWAYAM portal to reach out to people and allow them to secure good quality education,” Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on March 15 in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

He cited figures in the latest All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) of 2018-19, to say that the total percentage of minority students enrolled in higher education institutions was 7.55%.

“The recent revelation by the central government that minority students constitute only 7.55% of higher education enrollment points towards a very worrisome situation. While there has been an enhanced awareness among minorities, especially Muslim community, towards education in the last two to three decades, the support provided by the government to bridge this historic gap in the education sector is continuously dwindling,” said Fawaz Shaheen, national secretary, Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), an organisation that works for the social progress and development of the students’ community.

Naqvi also mentioned various state-sponsored scholarship programmes to encourage students from minority communities to take up courses in higher education. However, SIO alleged that the “budget restrictions” on these scholarships discouraged students further.

“As predicted, the consistent budget cuts in minority scholarships and Maulana Azad Fellowship in the last six to seven years has resulted in this poor minority enrolment figure. The government should immediately hike the scholarships and do the necessary in policy intervention to provide reservation for select backward castes among minorities,” said Shaheen.