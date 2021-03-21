7.55% students in higher education institutes from minority communities: Data
Only 7.55% of all students in higher education institutes come from minority communities, according to data presented in the Lok Sabha. The government said it hoped state sponsored scholarships, a liberalised distance learning regime and information technology will help in increasing the access to education.
“In order to increase the enrolment of students including notified minority communities in higher educational institutions, various measures have been taken by the government, which includes issuing of new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation for open and distance learning that allows entry of reputed institutions to offer education on the distance mode. Using information and communication technology- SWAYAM portal to reach out to people and allow them to secure good quality education,” Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on March 15 in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.
He cited figures in the latest All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) of 2018-19, to say that the total percentage of minority students enrolled in higher education institutions was 7.55%.
“The recent revelation by the central government that minority students constitute only 7.55% of higher education enrollment points towards a very worrisome situation. While there has been an enhanced awareness among minorities, especially Muslim community, towards education in the last two to three decades, the support provided by the government to bridge this historic gap in the education sector is continuously dwindling,” said Fawaz Shaheen, national secretary, Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), an organisation that works for the social progress and development of the students’ community.
Naqvi also mentioned various state-sponsored scholarship programmes to encourage students from minority communities to take up courses in higher education. However, SIO alleged that the “budget restrictions” on these scholarships discouraged students further.
“As predicted, the consistent budget cuts in minority scholarships and Maulana Azad Fellowship in the last six to seven years has resulted in this poor minority enrolment figure. The government should immediately hike the scholarships and do the necessary in policy intervention to provide reservation for select backward castes among minorities,” said Shaheen.
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Schools release first list, 2nd list on March 25
JEE Main March 2021 exam answer key released at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer keys and question paper with recorded responses for answer key challenge on Saturday, March 20.
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021 first merit list to be released today
- The first merit list for Delhi Nursery Admission 2021 will be released on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
GPAT 2021 Results declared at gpat.nta.nic.in, check score card here
- GPAT results 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 results.
IGNOU OPENMAT 2021 registration ends today, here's how to apply
- IGNOU OPENMAT 2021: The registration process for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) OPENMAT 2021 entrance test for January 2021 session ends on Saturday, March 20.
IIT JAM 2021 results declared at jam.iisc.ac.in, direct link and how to check
- Indian Institute of Science Bangalore has declared the results of Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021 on Saturday, March 20.
GATE 2021 results declared at gate.iitb.ac.in, check result and details
- GATE 2021 results: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Friday, March 19 declared the result of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021.
Study abroad: What universities expect and how students can stay ahead in race
- Between remote learning options and adaptive curriculums, university admissions across the globe have certainly changed after 2020. But what do universities expect from students and how can Indian students stay ahead of the race?
JEE main results: Eligibility criteria for B.Arch. 2021-22 admissions relaxed
- JEE Main results: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal made the announcement about the relaxation of eligibility criterion for admissions to B.Arch programme for 2021-22 on his Twitter account.
NIFT entrance exam results out: Know about their undergraduate courses
DU’s uneasy tryst with the four-year undergraduate programme
Fate of thousands of Purnea University students hangs in the balance
- The government has asked the PU authorities to accommodate these students in other colleges with approved subjects.
IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till March 31
- The deadline to re-register for the IGNOU January 2021 session has been extended till March 31, 2021.
UP TGTs, PGTs Recruitment 2020: Registration for 15,198 posts begins
- UP TGTs, PGTs Recruitment 2020: Registration for filling 15,198 posts of TGTs and PGTs for appointments in over 4,500 government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh began on Tuesday.
TISS NET Results 2021 to be declared on March 19: Revised timeline
- The Tata Institute of Social Science will on Friday, March 19, announce the results of TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021.