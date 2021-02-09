IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Around 190 students,70 teachers of two govt school in Kerala test covid positive
A nurse fills a syringe with a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Reuters file photo)
A nurse fills a syringe with a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Reuters file photo)
education

Around 190 students,70 teachers of two govt school in Kerala test covid positive

Around 190 students,70 teachers of two govt schools in Kerala test positive for COVID-19
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Malappuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:35 PM IST

Around 190 students and 70 teachers of two government schools in Malappuram have tested positive for COVID-19,prompting health officials to ask school authorities in the district to keep extra vigil and strictly implement the COVID-19 protocol. A district health official said around 150 students and 34 teachers of the Maranchery higher secondary school tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

"Over 600 students of the school were subjected to virus testing after a student had tested positive late last week. All the students who were tested positive belonged to Class X and classmates of the student who tested positive first," the official said.

In the other case, 39 students and 36 teachers of the Vanneri higher secondary school at Ponnani tested positive.

The rapid rate of spread of the virus has made authorities implement stricter norms of social distancing and other health protocols in all schools.

District health authorities have asked school authorities to strictly implement use of masks and thermal testing of students.

Parents and family members of students and teachers who tested positive have been instructed to go into quarantine.

Both the schools have been closed for disinfecting, officials said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 pandemic government school teacher kerala
app
Close
A nurse fills a syringe with a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Reuters file photo)
A nurse fills a syringe with a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Reuters file photo)
education

Around 190 students,70 teachers of two govt school in Kerala test covid positive

PTI, Malappuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Around 190 students,70 teachers of two govt schools in Kerala test positive for COVID-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Maharashtra education department plans to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 on November 23, education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on Friday.(Raj K Raj/HT File)
The Maharashtra education department plans to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 on November 23, education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on Friday.(Raj K Raj/HT File)
education

Financial education to be part of school textbooks in Manipur: Official

PTI, Imphal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:16 PM IST
RBI Imphal has collaborated with the state government for introducing the workbooks as part of the curriculum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha HSC exams.(HT file)
Odisha HSC exams.(HT file)
board exams

Odisha HSC exams to begin from May 3

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:59 PM IST
The examinations for the Madhyama Sanskrit will be held from May 3 to 12, it added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TISSNET MA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
TISSNET MA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

TISSNET MA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at admission.tiss.edu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state government has recruited 1,039 medical graduates.(HT file)
The state government has recruited 1,039 medical graduates.(HT file)
education

MBBS admissions extended by a week to fill up vacant seats in deemed institutes

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:11 PM IST
  • 37 seats are currently lying vacant across five deemed institutes under non-resident Indian (NRI) and management quotas. This includes 17 vacant seats under the NRI quota at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Medical College.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Civil Services prelims 2021. (File photo)
UPSC Civil Services prelims 2021. (File photo)
employment news

UPSC civil services prelim 2021 notification to be released tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • According to the UPSC annual calendar, the online registration for the UPSC CSE prelims 2021 will continue till March 2, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
competitive exams

UPSC Prelims 2021: SC hearing plea of age barred candidates for extra chance

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:45 PM IST
  • A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar is hearing the petitions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIM Calcutta. (HT File)
IIM Calcutta. (HT File)
education

IIM Calcutta ranks 44 in Financial Times Global MBA Ranking for MBAEx Programme

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Commenting on the recognition, Chairperson-MBAEx Programme, Professor Manju Jaiswal said the rankings highlight IIM Calcutta's leadership in delivering global management education.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JPSC Civil Services Exam 2021(PTI file)
JPSC Civil Services Exam 2021(PTI file)
employment news

JPSC Civil Services Exam 2021: 245 vacancies notified, apply from Feb 15

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:47 AM IST
  • Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for JPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 online at jpsc.gov.in on or before March 15, 2021, until 11:45 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021.(PTI file)
BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021.(PTI file)
competitive exams

BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • Candidates can download the admit card for the BPSC 66th combined competitive preliminary re- exam online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai . (HT archive)
Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai . (HT archive)
admissions

Mumbai colleges set to reopen, TISS still undecided

By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:06 AM IST
In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the institute had issued a circular on March 17 last year asking students to vacate hostels. Since then, the campus in Deonar has remained shut while classes continue online
READ FULL STORY
Close
NEET: The Centre has turned down requests from Puducherry and Tamil Nadu governments to exempt students from appearing in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate and postgraduate medical admissions, according to the HRD Ministry.(HT file)
NEET: The Centre has turned down requests from Puducherry and Tamil Nadu governments to exempt students from appearing in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate and postgraduate medical admissions, according to the HRD Ministry.(HT file)
admissions

MBBS admissions extended by a week to fill up vacant seats in deemed institutes

By Shreya Bhandary
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:58 AM IST
  • Admissions to undergraduate medical courses across the country have been extended by another week following a Supreme Court order dated February 5.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Directorate of Education (DoE) issued the notification days after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government will soon begin the nursery admission process in private schools.(HT file photo. Representative image)
The Directorate of Education (DoE) issued the notification days after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government will soon begin the nursery admission process in private schools.(HT file photo. Representative image)
education

Delhi govt kick-offs process for nursery admissions

By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:54 AM IST
The centralised process for admissions to entry-level classes for over 200,000 seats in around 1,700 private schools, which usually commences in November or December, has been delayed by over two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Admissions for FYJC are still underway with over 1.22 lakh seats remaining vacant. The first-come first-served round, which is currently in process, will end on January 31. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Admissions for FYJC are still underway with over 1.22 lakh seats remaining vacant. The first-come first-served round, which is currently in process, will end on January 31. (HT FILE PHOTO)
admissions

Over 1600 FYJC aspirants admitted in Mumbai Colleges on Day 1 of FCFS round

By Ankita Bhatkhande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:10 PM IST
  • More than 1,600 aspirants of first year junior college (FYJC) bagged a seat at Mumbai colleges on the first day of the second first come, first served (FCFS) admission round that began on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who appeared in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME) can check their results by visiting ssc.nic.in.(HT File)
Candidates who appeared in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME) can check their results by visiting ssc.nic.in.(HT File)
competitive exams

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, ASI in CISF Exam 2018: Medical test result out

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:23 PM IST
  • The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday declared the results of the medical examination to recruit Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP