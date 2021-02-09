Around 190 students,70 teachers of two govt school in Kerala test covid positive
Around 190 students and 70 teachers of two government schools in Malappuram have tested positive for COVID-19,prompting health officials to ask school authorities in the district to keep extra vigil and strictly implement the COVID-19 protocol. A district health official said around 150 students and 34 teachers of the Maranchery higher secondary school tested positive for the virus on Sunday.
"Over 600 students of the school were subjected to virus testing after a student had tested positive late last week. All the students who were tested positive belonged to Class X and classmates of the student who tested positive first," the official said.
In the other case, 39 students and 36 teachers of the Vanneri higher secondary school at Ponnani tested positive.
The rapid rate of spread of the virus has made authorities implement stricter norms of social distancing and other health protocols in all schools.
District health authorities have asked school authorities to strictly implement use of masks and thermal testing of students.
Parents and family members of students and teachers who tested positive have been instructed to go into quarantine.
Both the schools have been closed for disinfecting, officials said.
- Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at admission.tiss.edu.
- 37 seats are currently lying vacant across five deemed institutes under non-resident Indian (NRI) and management quotas. This includes 17 vacant seats under the NRI quota at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Medical College.
- According to the UPSC annual calendar, the online registration for the UPSC CSE prelims 2021 will continue till March 2, 2021.
- A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar is hearing the petitions.
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for JPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 online at jpsc.gov.in on or before March 15, 2021, until 11:45 pm.
- Candidates can download the admit card for the BPSC 66th combined competitive preliminary re- exam online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
- Admissions to undergraduate medical courses across the country have been extended by another week following a Supreme Court order dated February 5.
- More than 1,600 aspirants of first year junior college (FYJC) bagged a seat at Mumbai colleges on the first day of the second first come, first served (FCFS) admission round that began on Monday.
- The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday declared the results of the medical examination to recruit Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination 2018.
