Bihar matric paper leak: Social science first sitting exam cancelled, 3 arrested

  • As per the board, altogether 8.46 lakh students appeared in the first sitting exam. The re-examination for the paper will be held on March 8.
By Megha, Hindustan Times, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:13 AM IST

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has cancelled the matriculation social science examination held in the first sitting on Friday following a paper leak in the Jamui district.

As per the board, altogether 8.46 lakh students appeared in the first sitting exam. The re-examination for the paper will be held on March 8.

The BSEB issued a statement on late Friday evening stating that in the preliminary investigation it was found that the question paper was leaked through WhatsApp by a contractual staff of the Jhajha branch of the State Bank of India (SBI).

“Three persons, including Vikas Kumar and two other SBI staff of Jhajha branch were arrested. During the investigation, it was found that Kumar had sent the question paper through WhatsApp to one of his relatives, who appeared in the exam”, read the statement.

The board also asked the Jamui district magistrate and SP to probe the matter. After their joint probe and report submitted to the board, BSEB ordered to lodge an FIR against them. Jamui police arrested all three accused on Friday evening.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, said, “Detailed investigation is being done by the police in the matter. Strict legal actions following legal procedures will be taken against any government official or individual found guilty in the paper leak matter.”

