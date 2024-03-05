BSEB Bihar Board Inter 2024: Last date to raise objections to answer key, what's next

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exam 2024: The window to raise objections to the answer key of the Class 12th or Intermediate final examination will close today, March 5. Candidates can send their feedback on the objective-type questions asked in the Bihar Board Inter exam 2024 through the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The deadline is 5 pm. BSEB Bihar Board Inter 2024: Last date to raise objections to answer key(Santosh Kumar )

Results of the Bihar board Inter examination will be published on the website mentioned above. Once the evaluation of answer sheets is over, the board will share the date and time for the announcement of Inter final results.

BSEB will hold a press conference to announce names of Bihar board 12th toppers, pass percentage and other key details of the Inter examination. After that, the result link will be activated on the board website.

How to check Bihar board BSEB Inter results when declared?

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Open the Intermediate final examination result link. Key in your credentials. Login and check your result.

Bihar board Inter examination was conducted from February 1 to February 12, 2024 at exam centres across the state.