 BSEB Bihar Board Inter 2024: Last date to raise objections to answer key - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / BSEB Bihar Board Inter 2024: Last date to raise objections to answer key, what's next

BSEB Bihar Board Inter 2024: Last date to raise objections to answer key, what's next

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 05, 2024 12:07 PM IST

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exam 2024: The answer key objection window of the Bihar board Inter or 12th final exam will close today, March 5.

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exam 2024: The window to raise objections to the answer key of the Class 12th or Intermediate final examination will close today, March 5. Candidates can send their feedback on the objective-type questions asked in the Bihar Board Inter exam 2024 through the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The deadline is 5 pm.

BSEB Bihar Board Inter 2024: Last date to raise objections to answer key(Santosh Kumar )
BSEB Bihar Board Inter 2024: Last date to raise objections to answer key(Santosh Kumar )

Results of the Bihar board Inter examination will be published on the website mentioned above. Once the evaluation of answer sheets is over, the board will share the date and time for the announcement of Inter final results.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

BSEB will hold a press conference to announce names of Bihar board 12th toppers, pass percentage and other key details of the Inter examination. After that, the result link will be activated on the board website.

How to check Bihar board BSEB Inter results when declared?

  1. Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  2. Open the Intermediate final examination result link.
  3. Key in your credentials.
  4. Login and check your result.

Bihar board Inter examination was conducted from February 1 to February 12, 2024 at exam centres across the state.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On