CBSE, CISCE Exams LIVE: CBSE 12th Physics paper begins, ICSE Economics exam @11

CBSE, CISCE Exams LIVE: CBSE will conduct Class 12 Physics paper and CISCE will conduct ICSE Economics and ISC Accounts paper. Candidates can check latest developments here.
CBSE, CISCE Exams LIVE: CBSE 12th Physics, ICSE Economics, ISC Accounts today
CBSE, CISCE Exams LIVE: CBSE 12th Physics, ICSE Economics, ISC Accounts today(HT File)
Updated on May 20, 2022 10:33 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Central Board of Secondary Education and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will conduct Term 2 exam today for various papers. CBSE will conduct Class 12 Physics exam and CISCE will conduct ICSE Economics paper and ISC Accounts paper.

The CBSE Class 12 physics paper will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 12.30 pm and ICSE paper will begin at 11 am and will end at 12.30 pm. ISC Accounts paper will begin at 2 pm and will end at 3.30 pm. There is no CBSE Class 10 examination today. 

Students who appear for the examination will have to carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle along with following social distancing norms. 15 minutes reading time will be given to CBSE students to read the question paper. 

Check the latest updates on students review, exam analysis, students reaction and more below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 20, 2022 10:33 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam: Begins 

    CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam begins now. The exam have started at 10.30 am and will end at 12.30 pm. The examination is conducted in offline mode and candidates will be given 15 minutes time to read the question paper. 

  • May 20, 2022 10:26 AM IST

    CBSE 12th Physics Exam: 15 minutes extra time for reading question paper 

    15 minutes reading time will be given to CBSE students to read the question paper. The paper begins at 10.30 am today. 

  • May 20, 2022 10:22 AM IST

    ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam: To begin at 11 am 

    ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam will begin at 11 am today. Only half an hour left for candidates to appear for the examination. The exam will be conducted across the country at various exam centres. 

  • May 20, 2022 10:13 AM IST

    CBSE Physics Exam for Class 12: Students reach exam centres 

    CBSE Physics Exam for Class 12 will begin at 10.30 am. Students who will appear for the examination have reached the exam centres. The exam will be conducted across the country at various exam centres. 

  • May 20, 2022 10:06 AM IST

    CBSE 12th Physics Sample Paper: Direct link here 

    CBSE 12th Physics Sample paper is available on the official website. As per the sample paper, there will be 12 questions in all. This question paper has three sections: Section A, Section B and Section C. Section A contains three questions of two marks each, Section B contains eight questions of three marks each, Section C contains one case study-based question of five marks.

  • May 20, 2022 10:00 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam: To Begin shortly

    CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam will begin soon. The exam across the country will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 12.30 pm. 15 minutes extra time will be given to students to read the question paper. 

  • May 20, 2022 09:56 AM IST

    CBSE, ISCE, ISC Exam: COVID19 guidelines 

    Candidates have to maintain the social distancing norm

    2. Candidates must wear face masks/covers and bring hand sanitizer.

    3.Candidates must bring their own writing stationery and refrain from sharing it with other candidates.

    4. Candidates must closely adhere to all safety guidelines at the test centre.

  • May 20, 2022 09:50 AM IST

    ISC Accounts Exam: Begins at 2 pm 

    ISC Accounts Exam will be conducted today, May 20, 2022. The examination will begin at 2 pm and will end at 3.30 pm. The examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres. 

  • May 20, 2022 09:46 AM IST

    ICSE Economics Paper Exam today 

    CISCE will conduct ICSE Economics Paper exam on May 20, 2022. The examination will begin at 11 am and will end at 12.30 pm. The exam duration is for 1.5 hours and will be conducted across the country. 

  • May 20, 2022 09:38 AM IST

    CBSE 12th Physics Exam: COVID19 protocols to be followed 

    CBSE 12th Physics exam will be conducted today. COVID19 protocols will have to be followed by the candidates who are appearing for the examination. Students who appear for the examination will have to carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle along with following social distancing norms.

  • May 20, 2022 09:33 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper: Exam today

    CBSE Class 12 Physics paper exam will be conducted today. The examination will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 12.30 pm. The exams will be conducted across the country at various exam centres. 

