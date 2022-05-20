CBSE, CISCE Exams LIVE: CBSE 12th Physics paper begins, ICSE Economics exam @11

Central Board of Secondary Education and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will conduct Term 2 exam today for various papers. CBSE will conduct Class 12 Physics exam and CISCE will conduct ICSE Economics paper and ISC Accounts paper.

The CBSE Class 12 physics paper will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 12.30 pm and ICSE paper will begin at 11 am and will end at 12.30 pm. ISC Accounts paper will begin at 2 pm and will end at 3.30 pm. There is no CBSE Class 10 examination today.

Students who appear for the examination will have to carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle along with following social distancing norms. 15 minutes reading time will be given to CBSE students to read the question paper.

Check the latest updates on students review, exam analysis, students reaction and more below.