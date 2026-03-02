CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026 Live: Hindi Course A and B papers begin at 10.30 am, check guidelines here
Hindi Course A and Course B papers will be held today, March 2. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam guidelines, paper analysis etc.
The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026 on March 2, 2026. The Hindi Course A and B papers will be held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The Hindi course A question paper comprises of 4 sections- A, B, C and C. A total of 15 questions are there in the question paper all of which are compulsory. The question paper contains internal choices. The Hindi Course B comprises of 16 questions. The question paper is divided into 4 sections- A, B, C and D. The duration of both the papers is 3 hours.
Students who will appear for the exam will have to carry the admit card with them to the exam hall. The exam entry gate will close at 10 am. Students are advised to reach the exam centre by the prescribed time.
The Class 10 board exam commenced on February 17 and will conclude on March 11, 2026.
Passed students to improve performance
All passed and eligible students will be allowed to improve their performance in any of the three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social, Science and languages.
Mandatory to appear for first board exam
It is mandatory for all the students to appear in the first Board examination.
Exam dates for Class 10
Exam entry gate closes at 10 am
Details about Hindi course B paper
About Hindi course A paper
The Hindi course A question paper comprises of 4 sections- A, B, C and C. A total of 15 questions are there in the question paper all of which are compulsory. The question paper contains internal choices.
Exam cancelled in Middle East regions
The Board has cancelled March 2 exams in the middle east region- Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE.
Exam timings
Date and time of Hindi paper
Date: March 2
Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm