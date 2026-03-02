CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026 Live: Hindi Course A and B papers begin at 10.30 am, check guidelines here

Live

By

CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026 Live: Hindi Course A and B papers to be held today, check guidelines here

CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026 on March 2, 2026. The Hindi Course A and B papers will be held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The Hindi course A question paper comprises of 4 sections- A, B, C and C. A total of 15 questions are there in the question paper all of which are compulsory. The question paper contains internal choices. The Hindi Course B comprises of 16 questions. The question paper is divided into 4 sections- A, B, C and D. The duration of both the papers is 3 hours. Students who will appear for the exam will have to carry the admit card with them to the exam hall. The exam entry gate will close at 10 am. Students are advised to reach the exam centre by the prescribed time. The Class 10 board exam commenced on February 17 and will conclude on March 11, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam day guidelines, paper analysis, students reaction and more. ...Read More

