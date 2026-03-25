CBSE 12th Computer Science Exam 2026 LIVE: Class 12 exam begins, analysis soon
CBSE 12th Computer Science Exam 2026 LIVE: CBSE Class 12 Information Practices, Computer Science and Information technology papers today. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam analysis, paper review and more.
CBSE 12th Computer Science Exam 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has started the CBSE 12th Computer Science Exam 2026 on March 25, 2026. The Information Practices, Computer Science and Information technology papers for Class 12 will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The exam will be held across the country and abroad....Read More
Students should have reached the exam centre. The analysis will be available to candidates soon after the exam is over.
Follow the blog for latest updates on exam analysis, paper review, students reaction and more.
CBSE 12th Computer Science Exam 2026 LIVE: What is the exam timing?
CBSE 12th Computer Science Exam 2026 LIVE: The Information Practices, Computer Science and Information technology papers for Class 12 will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
CBSE 12th Computer Science Exam 2026 LIVE: Class 12 paper begins
CBSE 12th Computer Science Exam 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 exam has started.
CBSE 12th Computer Science Exam 2026 LIVE: Date and time
CBSE 12th Computer Science Exam 2026 Date: March 25
CBSE 12th Computer Science Exam 2026 Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm