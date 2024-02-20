Council for the India School Certificate Examination will begin ICSE Board Exam 2024 on February 21, 2024. The Class 10 board exam will be conducted in single shift- from 11 am to 1 pm. ICSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10 exam begins tomorrow, check instructions here (HT Photo)

The examination will begin with English Literature – English Paper 1. All those candidates who will appear for the Class 10 or ICSE examination can check the instructions given below.

ICSE Board Exam 2024: Important Instructions Here

Candidates will have to be seated in the exam hall/ room five minutes before the time fixed for the state of the examination in the subject. In addition to the time indicated in the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is allotted for reading the questions. On the top sheet of the main answer booklet, candidates are required to put their signatures in the space provided for the purpose. UID, Inde number and subject should be written clearly on the top sheet. Candidates are allowed to use a Black or Blue ball point pen or fountain pen for writing the answers. Pencils may be used only for diagrams. Mathematical and drawing instruments and coloured pencils for subjects needed should be carried by the examinee. The continuation booklets will be issued on request only after you have completed writing on all page of the answer booklet/ continuation booklet already issued.

The Class 10 or ICSE examination will conclude on March 28, 2024, with Art Paper 4 (Applied Art). The duration of the test is for 3 hours and the exam will begin at 9 am. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISCE.