 ICSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10 exam begins tomorrow, check instructions here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / ICSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10 exam begins tomorrow, check instructions here

ICSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10 exam begins tomorrow, check instructions here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 20, 2024 04:58 PM IST

ICSE Board Exam 2024 begins tomorrow, February 21, 2024. Check important instructions here.

Council for the India School Certificate Examination will begin ICSE Board Exam 2024 on February 21, 2024. The Class 10 board exam will be conducted in single shift- from 11 am to 1 pm.

ICSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10 exam begins tomorrow, check instructions here (HT Photo)
ICSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10 exam begins tomorrow, check instructions here (HT Photo)

The examination will begin with English Literature – English Paper 1. All those candidates who will appear for the Class 10 or ICSE examination can check the instructions given below.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ICSE Board Exam 2024: Important Instructions Here

  1. Candidates will have to be seated in the exam hall/ room five minutes before the time fixed for the state of the examination in the subject.
  2. In addition to the time indicated in the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is allotted for reading the questions.
  3. On the top sheet of the main answer booklet, candidates are required to put their signatures in the space provided for the purpose. UID, Inde number and subject should be written clearly on the top sheet.
  4. Candidates are allowed to use a Black or Blue ball point pen or fountain pen for writing the answers. Pencils may be used only for diagrams. Mathematical and drawing instruments and coloured pencils for subjects needed should be carried by the examinee.
  5. The continuation booklets will be issued on request only after you have completed writing on all page of the answer booklet/ continuation booklet already issued.

The Class 10 or ICSE examination will conclude on March 28, 2024, with Art Paper 4 (Applied Art). The duration of the test is for 3 hours and the exam will begin at 9 am. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISCE.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On