TS inter first year hall ticket released at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Updated on Oct 19, 2021 05:37 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), on Tuesday, October 19 released the TS Intermediate First year hall ticket. Candidates can download the TS Intermediate First year hall tickets from the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Direct link to download TS inter first year hall tickets

How to download the TS Inter First year hall ticket

  • Visit the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • On the homepage go to the TSBIE IPE 2021 First Year Hall Tickets’ section
  • Click on the link given to download the admit card
  • Key in your credentials and login
  • Check and download the hall ticket; also, take a printout for any future reference.

Candidates appearing for the first year inter exam can download model question papers of all subjects and complete syllabus from the official website of the Board.

Tuesday, October 19, 2021
