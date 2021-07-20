West Bengal 10th Result 2021: WBBSE Madhyamik Result out, here’s how to check

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared the West Bengal 10th Result 2021 on July 20, 2021. Candidates can check the WBBSE Madhyamik Result on July 20, 2021 now. The result is also available on the official site of WBBSE on wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The result is also available to candidates on other websites as well. This year 12 lakh candidates have registered themselves to appear for the Class 10 board exams. Candidates who want to check their result can follow these simple steps given below.

West Bengal Class 10 Result 2021 Live Updates

West Bengal 10th Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of WBBSE on wbbse.wb.gov.in.

• Click on West Bengal 10th Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details- roll number and date of birth.

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can collect their admit cards, mark sheet and certificates of Madhyamik Pariksha 2021 at the camp officers from 10 am onwards on July 20, 2021. No candidate will be allowed to collect the admit card, mark sheet, and certificate from their institution.