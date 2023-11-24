close_game
AILET Admit Card 2023 releasing today, here's how to download

AILET Admit Card 2023 releasing today, here’s how to download

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 24, 2023 11:59 AM IST

AILET Admit Card 2023 will be releasing today, November 24, 2023. The steps to download is given here.

National Law University, Delhi will release AILET Admit Card 2023 on November 24, 2023. The All India Law Entrance Test 2024 admit card when released can be downloaded from the official website of NLU at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The admit card will be available from 6 pm onwards.

AILET Admit Card 2023 releasing today, here’s how to download (HT FILE)

The written examination will be conducted on December 10, 2023 in single shift- from 11 am to 1 pm. AILET-2024 will be conducted at the following cities: Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

All those candidates who are appearing for the exam can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

AILET Admit Card 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of NLU at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
  • Click on AILET Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AILET 2024 exam is conducted for admission to B.A.LL.B.(Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. Programmes for the Academic Year 2024-25. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NLU Delhi.

Exam and College Guide
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
