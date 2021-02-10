The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit card for the ATMA 2021 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit cards online at atmaaims.com.

The AIMS Test for Management Admissions 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on February 14, 2021, from 2 to 5 pm. The results for the ATMA will be declared on February 19, 2021.

Direct link to download ATMA admit card 2021.

How to download ATMA admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at atmaaims.com

On the homepage, go to the candidate's login

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The ATMA admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall tickets and take its print out.