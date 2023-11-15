CLAT 2024: Here's what candidates appearing for the exam need to look out for

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024) organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities will be conducted on December 3, 2023. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024)organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities will be conducted on December 3, 2023.(ANI file)

Candidates taking the CLAT exam can undertake admissions for Undergraduate or Postgraduate law programmes offered by the participating National Law Universities upon selection. The exam is also used by several affiliate universities and organisations for admissions and recruitment.

For candidates appearing for the UG CLAT 2024 exam, the exam pattern would contain 120 questions from 5 sections which include English Language, Current Affairs, including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques. The total time duration of the exam will be 2 hours.

For the English section, the exam aims to mainly test the comprehension and language skills of the candidate. Questions regarding the provided passages would be asked which would be of a standard that a 12th standard student may be able to read in about 5-7 minutes.

For the Current Affairs Including General Knowledge section, candidates would be tested to know their level of general awareness with a series of questions which may include legal knowledge too.

In the Legal Reasoning section, the general awareness of the candidate with respect to contemporary legal and moral issues would be tested. Situations or scenarios involving legal matters would be presented to the candidate during the exam.

Short passages followed by one of more questions would be asked to check and analyse the critical reasoning skills of the candidate in the Logical Reasoning section.

The Quantitative Techniques section would include short sets of facts or propositions, or other textual representations of numerical information, followed by a series of questions. Application of various 10th standard mathematical operations could be done to derive the solutions.

For candidates appearing for the PG CLAT 2024 exam, extracts from primary legal materials such as important court decisions in various fields of law, statutes or regulations would be provided. A series of questions would be asked which will need the candidate to demonstrate their skills to comprehend, analyse and summarise their general awareness in the field of law.

There is no upper age limit for the candidates appearing for the UG/PG CLAT exam which will be conducted in the offline mode.