News / Education / Competitive Exams / CLAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: NLU CLAT hall tickets awaited, updates here
Live

CLAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: NLU CLAT hall tickets awaited, updates here

Nov 21, 2023 10:20 AM IST
CLAT Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: NLU CLAT hall tickets awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.

CLAT Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Consortium of National Law Universities will release CLAT 2024 admit card in due course of time. The Common Law Admission Test hall tickets when released will be available to candidates on the official website of NLU CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

clat admit card 2024 live updates: nlu clat hall ticket, direct link, latest news at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
clat admit card 2024 live updates: nlu clat hall ticket, direct link, latest news at consortiumofnlus.ac.in(Photo: Amal KS / HT (Photo for representational purposes only))

The CLAT 2024 examination will be conducted on December 3, 2023 in single shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm. The exam duration is for 2 hours and a total of 120 marks question will be asked. Each question will carry 1 mark each and 0.25 mark will be deducted for wrong answers.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities
in India. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, exam day information and other details.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 21, 2023 10:20 AM IST

    CLAT 2024: Helpline numbers

    For any assistance, please reach us at:

    Email: clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in

    Phone: 080-47162020 (Monday to Saturday, from 10:00 A.M. to 05:00 P.M.)

  • Nov 21, 2023 09:58 AM IST

    CLAT hall tickets: New cities added

    This year two new cities have been added as new test centres for CLAT 2024- Diu (UT of DNH & DD) and Silvassa (UT of DNH & DD). The exam will be conducted on December 3, 2023.

  • Nov 21, 2023 09:54 AM IST

    CLAT admit card 2023: Details in hall tickets

    Candidate’s name

    Exam centre name, and address

    Roll number and application number

    Exam day instructions

    Exam timings along with reporting time

  • Nov 21, 2023 09:50 AM IST

    CLAT admit card 2024: Exam in offline mode

    CLAT exam will be held in offline mode.

  • Nov 21, 2023 09:46 AM IST

    CLAT 2024 hall tickets: Why is exam conducted?

    The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

  • Nov 21, 2023 09:42 AM IST

    CLAT admit card: Websites to check

    consortiumofnlus.ac.in

  • Nov 21, 2023 09:39 AM IST

    NLU CLAT admit card: Details about exam pattern

    The CLAT 2024 examination will be conducted on December 3, 2023 in single shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm. The exam duration is for 2 hours and a total of 120 marks question will be asked. Each question will carry 1 mark each and 0.25 mark will be deducted for wrong answers.

  • Nov 21, 2023 09:36 AM IST

    CLAT Admit Card 2024: Exam date

    The CLAT 2024 examination will be conducted on December 3, 2023 in single shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm.

  • Nov 21, 2023 09:33 AM IST

    CLAT 2024 hall tickets: How to download

    Visit the official website of NLU CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

    Click on CLAT 2024 hall tickets link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the admit card and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Nov 21, 2023 09:30 AM IST

    CLAT admit card: Where to check

    The Common Law Admission Test hall tickets when released will be available to candidates on the official website of NLU CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

  • Nov 21, 2023 09:26 AM IST

    CLAT 2024 Admit Card: Date and Time

    CLAT 2024 admit card date and time have not been released by the Institute yet. The admit card when released can be downloaded from the official website of NLU CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

