COMEDK UGET 2023: Exam on December 20, information brochure releasing soon

Published on Jan 21, 2023

COMEDK’s Under Graduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET – 2023) will be conducted on Sunday May 28.

ByHT Education Desk

The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has announced the exam dates for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET 2023). As per the notification (UGET – 2023) will be conducted on Sunday, May 28 3 for admission to Engineering Courses in COMEDK member institutions. The notification is available on the official website at comedk.org.

“Based on the mandate given by the KUPECA, COMEDK’s Under Graduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET – 2023) will be conducted on Sunday the 28th May 2023 for admission to Engineering Courses in COMEDK member institutions”, reads the official notification.

The COMDEK UGET 2023 information Brochure along with eligibility criteria will be released in due course on www.comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam: Know how to check notification

Visit the official website at comedk.org

On the homepage click on the link that reads “Notification of UG Entrance Test Date & Eligibility Criteria Notified on 20.01.2023”

The notice will be displayed on the screen

Check and download.

