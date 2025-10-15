CTET Notification 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Central Teacher Eligibility Test schedule when released

The CBSE is expected to also release the information bulletin wherein candidates will get to know important details such as eligibility criteria, paper pattern, application fee, syllabus, etc.

Once the registration is closed, CBSE will allow candidates to correct their application forms. This will be followed by the release of exam city intimation slips and admit cards, and the conduct of the test.

CTET 2025: How to check notification when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the CTET 2025 notification when out:

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to to check CTET 2025 notification. The CTET 2025 notification PDF will be displayed on your screen. Check the notification and note down the important dates. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

