Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    CTET Notification 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Central Teacher Eligibility Test schedule when released

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Oct 15, 2025 2:54:55 PM IST

    CTET Notification 2025 News Live: CBSE is yet to release the CTET 2025 notification. Know the steps to check the schedule when out. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    CTET Notification 2025 News Live: Know steps to check notification when released. (HT File)
    CTET Notification 2025 News Live: Know steps to check notification when released. (HT File)

    CTET Notification 2025 News Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, is expected to release the official notification for the CTET 2025 in due course. When released, candidates who wish to take the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 will be able to check the notification on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

    The CBSE is expected to also release the information bulletin wherein candidates will get to know important details such as eligibility criteria, paper pattern, application fee, syllabus, etc.

    Once the registration is closed, CBSE will allow candidates to correct their application forms. This will be followed by the release of exam city intimation slips and admit cards, and the conduct of the test.

    CTET 2025: How to check notification when out

    Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the CTET 2025 notification when out:

    1. Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.
    2. On the home page, click on the link to to check CTET 2025 notification.
    3. The CTET 2025 notification PDF will be displayed on your screen.
    4. Check the notification and note down the important dates.
    5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on CTET 2025 notification and more.

    ...Read More

    The CBSE is expected to also release the information bulletin wherein candidates will get to know important details such as eligibility criteria, paper pattern, application fee, syllabus, etc.

    Once the registration is closed, CBSE will allow candidates to correct their application forms. This will be followed by the release of exam city intimation slips and admit cards, and the conduct of the test.

    CTET 2025: How to check notification when out

    Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the CTET 2025 notification when out:

    1. Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.
    2. On the home page, click on the link to to check CTET 2025 notification.
    3. The CTET 2025 notification PDF will be displayed on your screen.
    4. Check the notification and note down the important dates.
    5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on CTET 2025 notification and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 15, 2025 2:54 PM IST

    CBSE CTET Notification 2025 News Live: Details to be available on the information bulletin

    CBSE CTET Notification 2025 News Live: The information bulletin will consist of details like eligibility criteria, paper pattern, application fee, syllabus, and more.

    Oct 15, 2025 2:53 PM IST

    CBSE CTET Notification 2025 News Live: Where to apply for CTET 2025?

    CBSE CTET Notification 2025 News Live: Candidates will be able to apply at ctet.nic.in when registration begins.

    Oct 15, 2025 2:49 PM IST

    CBSE CTET Notification 2025 News Live: What other details will be released along with CTET notification?

    CBSE CTET Notification 2025 News Live: The CBSE is also expected to release the official information bulletin of CTET 2025.

    Oct 15, 2025 2:47 PM IST

    CBSE CTET Notification 2025 News Live: How to check schedule when released

    Go to the official website at ctet.nic.in.

    On the home page, click on the link to to check CTET 2025 notification.

    The CTET 2025 notification PDF will be displayed on your screen.

    Check the notification and note down the important dates.

    Download and keep a printout for future reference.

    Oct 15, 2025 2:44 PM IST

    CBSE Ctet Notification 2025 News Live: Where to check

    CBSE Ctet Notification 2025 News Live: The CBSE CTET notification will be released on the official website at ctet.nic.in.

    News education competitive exams CTET Notification 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Central Teacher Eligibility Test schedule when released
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes