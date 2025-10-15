CTET Notification 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Central Teacher Eligibility Test schedule when released
CTET Notification 2025 News Live: CBSE is yet to release the CTET 2025 notification. Know the steps to check the schedule when out. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CTET Notification 2025 News Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, is expected to release the official notification for the CTET 2025 in due course. When released, candidates who wish to take the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 will be able to check the notification on the official website, ctet.nic.in....Read More
The CBSE is expected to also release the information bulletin wherein candidates will get to know important details such as eligibility criteria, paper pattern, application fee, syllabus, etc.
Once the registration is closed, CBSE will allow candidates to correct their application forms. This will be followed by the release of exam city intimation slips and admit cards, and the conduct of the test.
CTET 2025: How to check notification when out
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the CTET 2025 notification when out:
- Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.
- On the home page, click on the link to to check CTET 2025 notification.
- The CTET 2025 notification PDF will be displayed on your screen.
- Check the notification and note down the important dates.
- Download and keep a printout for future reference.
Follow the blog for latest updates on CTET 2025 notification and more.
CBSE CTET Notification 2025 News Live: Details to be available on the information bulletin
CBSE CTET Notification 2025 News Live: The information bulletin will consist of details like eligibility criteria, paper pattern, application fee, syllabus, and more.
CBSE CTET Notification 2025 News Live: Where to apply for CTET 2025?
CBSE CTET Notification 2025 News Live: Candidates will be able to apply at ctet.nic.in when registration begins.
CBSE CTET Notification 2025 News Live: What other details will be released along with CTET notification?
CBSE CTET Notification 2025 News Live: The CBSE is also expected to release the official information bulletin of CTET 2025.
CBSE CTET Notification 2025 News Live: How to check schedule when released
Go to the official website at ctet.nic.in.
On the home page, click on the link to to check CTET 2025 notification.
The CTET 2025 notification PDF will be displayed on your screen.
Check the notification and note down the important dates.
Download and keep a printout for future reference.
CBSE Ctet Notification 2025 News Live: Where to check
CBSE Ctet Notification 2025 News Live: The CBSE CTET notification will be released on the official website at ctet.nic.in.