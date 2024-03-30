 CUET UG 2024 registration ends tomorrow, correction window opens on April 2 | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
CUET UG 2024 registration ends tomorrow, correction window opens on April 2

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 30, 2024 06:05 PM IST

CUET UG 2024 registration will end tomorrow, March 31, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA will end the CUET UG 2024 registration process on March 31, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can find the link on the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.

The application fees can be paid till tomorrow, March 31, 2024. The correction window will open on April 2 and will close on April 3, 2024. The announcement of the city of examination will be available on April 30, and admit cards will be available for download in the second week of May 2024. The examination will be conducted between May 15 to May 31, 2024. For the Academic Session 2024-25, CUET (UG) – 2024 will be conducted in the Hybrid mode (Computer-Based Test (CBT) / Pen & Paper).

Direct link to apply for CUET UG 2024 registration

CUET UG 2024 registration: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.
  • Click on CUET UG 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and register yourself.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for general candidates upto 3 subjects is 1000/- and for each additional subject is 400/- (each). OBC-NCL/EWS category candidates will have to pay 900/- for upto 3 subjects and 375/- for each additional subject. SC/ST/PwBD/ Third Gender candidates will have to pay 800/- for 3 subjects and 350/- each for additional subjects. For centres outside India, candidates will have to pay 4500/- for upto 3 subjects and 1800/- for each additional subject. The fee can be submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI.

