IBPS RRB PO Main admit card 2020
competitive exams

IBPS PO RRB Mains 2020: Officer Scale 1 main admit card released at ibps.in

  • Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Monday released the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains admit cards 2020 at ibps.in
By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:42 AM IST

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Monday released the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains admit cards 2020. IBPS RRB PO or Officer Scale I main examination is scheduled to be held on January 30, 2021. Candidates who have qualified its preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main exam. They can download their IBPS RRB PO admit card from the official website ibps.in.

The link to download the call letter will be active till January 30. Candidates are advised not to wait for last minute to download their call letters.

How to download call letter:

Visit the official website ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads "click here to download call letter for IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 main exam"

Key in your login credentials

Your IBPS admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

IBPS RRB PO prelims exam was held on September 12 and 13, 2020. IBPS had on January 11 released the result cum merit list for IBPS RRB Officers Scale -1 exam.

IBPS RRB PO recruitment is being conducted to fill 3800 for group A officers scale I posts in various rural banks of India like Andhra Pradesh Grameen Vikas Bank, Baroda U P Bank, Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank, Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank, Kerala Gramin Bank, Maharashtra Gramin Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, Uttarakhand Gramin Bank, Prathama UP Gramin Bank etc.

