IIM CAT Answer Key 2021 released, direct link to download here

Indian Institute of Management has released the IIM CAT Answer Key 2021 on December 8, 2021. The answer key link has been activated at 10 am on December 8. Candidates who have appeared for Common Admission Test can download the answer key through the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in.

As per the official website, “Candidate Response tab and Objection Management tab for CAT 2021 will be active from 10.00 AM on December 8 till 5:00 PM on December 11. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration.”

Direct link to download here

IIM CAT Answer Key 2021: How to download

. To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in.

Login to the account through login credentials.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted on November 28, 2021. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it till December 8, 5 pm through objection management tab.