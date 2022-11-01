JEE Main 2023: No discussion yet on exam date, says NTA Director-General

JEE Main 2023: No Discussion has taken place at the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam date, the agency's Director-General Vineet Joshi has told HT Digital.

Joshi's comment came at a time when several media reports have claimed the Engineering entrance test will likely be held twice next year, in January and April, and the registration process is expected to begin in November.

The entrance test is held at national level to select students for undergraduate Engineering and allied courses at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government-funded technical institutions.

JEE Main is also the eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is held for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) admissions.

NTA will announce JEE Main 2023 date and time on its official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

The exam is held twice-a-year and candidates can take both sessions. If they do, their best scores in any of the two sessions is considered for ranking.

JEE Main is the third largest undergraduate entrance exam in the country after NEET UG and CUET UG, which are held for Medical and university admissions, respectively. In 2022, around 9.05 lakh candidates took JEE Main.