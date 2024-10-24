Edit Profile
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
    JEE Main 2025 Live: NTA calendar awaited at nta.ac.in, updates on NTA JEE, NEET, CUET UG, CUET PG notification

    By HT Education Desk
    Oct 24, 2024 5:17 PM IST
    JEE Main 2025 Live: The National Testing Agency is expected to release JEE Main 2025 notification soon. The official notification of Joint Entrance Examination will be available on the official website of JEE which is jeemain.nta.nic.in and on NTA website at nta.ac.in. Through a recent notice, the agency informed that the official website for next year's exam is jeemain.nta.nic.in. ...Read More

    As per past trends, the NTA calendar 2025 will likely be released before the JEE Mains notification. The exam calendar will include JEE, NEET, CUET UG, CUET PG, and UGC NET 2025 Exam Dates. When released, the schedule will be available on the NTA's official website at nta.ac.in.

    The NTA exam calendar will comprise exam and notification dates for upcoming national entrance examination and their registration dates. Detailed notifications containing the exact dates will be released later on the respective official websites for these examinations.

    Last year the NTA exam calendar was released on September 19, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates on entrance exam notifications, registration dates and other details.

    Oct 24, 2024 5:17 PM IST

    JEE Main 2025 Live: JEE Main official website update

    JEE Main 2025 Live: Through a recent notice, the agency informed that the official website for next year's exam is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Oct 24, 2024 5:14 PM IST

    JEE Main 2025 Live: Where to check official notification?

    JEE Main 2025 Live: The official notification of Joint Entrance Examination will be available on the official website of JEE which is jeemain.nta.nic.in and on NTA website at nta.ac.in.

    Oct 24, 2024 5:10 PM IST

    JEE Main 2025 Live: NTA JEE mains notification awaited

    JEE Main 2025 Live: The NTA JEE mains notification is awaited. The notification will be available on nta.ac.in.

