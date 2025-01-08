JEE Main 2025 News Live Updates: Exam from January 22, how to download exam city slip when released

JEE Main 2025 News Live Updates: Exam city intimation slips and admit cards will be released at jeemain.nta.nic.in (Representational image)

JEE Main 2025 News Live Updates: The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 will be conducted between January 22 and 30. National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, will release admit cards and exam city intimation slips for the test soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main exam city intimation slip is expected to be released first, and the admit card is likely to be released after that. ...Read More

On exam city intimation slips, candidates will get to know where their exam centres will be located. On admit cards, they will find the address of the exam centre, exam day instructions, paper timing, reporting time and other details.

There are two papers in JEE Mains.

The test for paper 1 in the first session will be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29.

The paper 2 examination will be held on January 30, 2025.

The first paper is for those seeking admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses offered by user institutions.

The second paper has two parts. Paper 2A is for the Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) and paper 2B is for the Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning) course.

How to download JEE Main 2025 exam city slip, admit card when released

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in. Open the session 1 admit card or exam city slip download link, as required. Enter your application number and date of birth. Submit and download your admit card.

Check latest updates on the JEE Main exam, admit card, city intimation slips below.