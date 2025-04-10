MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: How to download PCM hall tickets when released

Live

By

MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: The exam will begin on April 19 and admit cards will be released before that at cetcell.manacet.org.

MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: Steps to download PCM hall tickets when released (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra will release Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025 admit cards for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group soon. The test will begin on April 19 and admit cards will be released at cetcell.manacet.org. Admit cards for the Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) group have already been released....Read More

Maharashtra CET for PCM will be held from April 19 to 27, excluding April 24. Papers will be held in 2 shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. How to download MHT CET admit card 2025? Open the board's official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Click on the PCM hall ticket link. Enter your login details. Submit and check the admit card.