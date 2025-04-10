Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi340C
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: How to download PCM hall tickets when released

    By HT Education Desk
    Apr 10, 2025 10:01 AM IST
    MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: The exam will begin on April 19 and admit cards will be released before that at cetcell.manacet.org.
    MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: Steps to download PCM hall tickets when released (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
    MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: Steps to download PCM hall tickets when released (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

    MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra will release Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025 admit cards for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group soon. The test will begin on April 19 and admit cards will be released at cetcell.manacet.org. Admit cards for the Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) group have already been released....Read More

    Maharashtra CET for PCM will be held from April 19 to 27, excluding April 24. Papers will be held in 2 shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

    How to download MHT CET admit card 2025?

    1. Open the board's official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.
    2. Click on the PCM hall ticket link.
    3. Enter your login details.
    4. Submit and check the admit card.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 10, 2025 9:59 AM IST

    MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: Official website to check PCM hall tickets

    MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: MHT CET admit csrd for the PCM stream will be released at cetcell.manacet.org. PCB admit cards have already been released.

    News education competitive exams MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: How to download PCM hall tickets when released
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes