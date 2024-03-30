National Entrance Screening Test, NEST 2024 registration will begin today, March 30, 2024. Candidates who have want to apply for the entrance examination can find the link on the official website of NEST at nestexam.in. NEST 2024 registration begins today, exam on June 30 (Unsplash)

The last date to apply is till May 31, 2024. The admit card will be available on June 15, 2024, and the examination will be conducted on June 30, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who have cleared the 12th Standard examination or equivalent in 2022, 2023 or those who will be appearing for the 12th Standard examination or equivalent in 2024, irrespective of category and age, will be considered to be eligible for admission to the Integrated M.Sc. programme of NISER/CEBS in 2024.

At least 60% marks in aggregate (or equivalent grade) in Class XII examination from any recognized Board in India. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates and for Divyangjan candidates, the minimum requirement is 55%.

Candidate should secure a position in the NEST 2024 merit list.

How to Apply

To apply for NEST 2024, candidates will have to follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NEST at nestexam.in.

Click on NEST 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to fill the details.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹700/- for female candidates and SC/ST/Divyangjan category candidates. Male/Others applicant of the General/OBC category will have to pay ₹1400/- as fee. Payment can be made using credit card/debit card/UPI/net–banking through an online payment gateway. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NEST.