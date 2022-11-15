Notification on JEE Main 2023 date, registration is fake: NTA Director-General

JEE Main 2023: A notification doing rounds on social media that claims registration for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 will begin on November 16 is fake, NTA Director General Vineet Joshi has told HT Digital.

The fake notice shows registration for JEE Main 2023 will be held from November 16 to December 31 and the test will be held in two sessions – January (18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23) and April (4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9). Many potential aspirants of the Engineering entrance test were seeking information about it.

Now, the National Testing Agency, who administers the test, has confirmed that this is a fake notification. For authentic information on JEE Main 2023 exam date and registration process, candidates should check jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

A fake notification on JEE Main 2023 date is doing rounds on social media(Twitter)

JEE Main is held for admission to undergraduate engineering and allied courses (BE/BTEch, BArch, etc) at Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), among others.

Around 10 lakh students take the test every year. The top 2.5 lakh aspirants then go on to appear in JEE Advanced, the IIT admission test.

Since 2022, the test is being held in two sessions. Candidates have the choice to take either one or both sessions. For candidates who appear in both sessions, their best marks in the two are considered for the final result.