OJEE 2022 Round 2 Registration to being today at ojee.admissions.nic.in

Published on Aug 01, 2022 01:43 PM IST
  • OJEE 2022 round 2, or special round registration process will begin today, August 1 after 5 pm
ByHT Education Desk

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 round 2, or special round registration process will begin today, August 1 after 5 pm and the deadline for the submission of application form is August 7. Candidates can apply online at ojee.admissions.nic.in.

OJEE round 2 special exam 2022 will be held in the last week of August or first week of September 2022.

"The 2nd / Special OJEE for B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (B.Sc.), MBA, MCA, B. Pharm and M. Pharm will be held in the last week of August, 2022 or 1st week of Sept., 2022 (tentative)".

Odisha OJEE 2022 Round 2: How To Apply

Go to the official website at ojee.nic.in.

On the Homepage, click on the round 2 OJEE 2022 registration link.

Upload all the required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download and take a print out for future references.

