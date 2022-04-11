Prepping for Board and competitive exams simultaneously? Here are some tips

The second term of the class XII board exams are just a few weeks away, which will be commencing from 26th April 2022, till 15th June 2022. Aspirants seeking admission to various colleges will not be having enough time for preparations of competitive exams which will provide them with the next step towards their career, i.e. admissions to the college/ University of their choice.

This being a delicate situation, pertaining to the rising competitiveness of the exams, it is time to get preparations aligned with the schedule, so that the scores reflect the amount of effort put in.

While various entrance exams like JEE Main, CUET, CLAT, IP-MAT, NEET etc are lined up soon after the board exams are over, students will not have ample time to dedicatedly prepare hereafter. While the CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) is a gateway to 22 National Law school is scheduled to be conducted on 19th June 2022, CUET is expected to be conducted in the first two weeks of July.

Thus, preparation for both boards and competitive exams needs to be planned meticulously. However, the challenge over here is about where and when to focus and how to go about it and emerge victorious in both the exams.

For Instance, The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be a part of the CUET 2022, a common entrance test for all the central universities. Even though board marks are no more a criterion, good score always boost your confidence and if you are aiming for DU you will have to prepare for it as well, as the syllabus of CUET focuses not only on NCERT or domain subjects but also on General awareness and aptitude.

The idea of having a common entrance test at the undergraduate level is to shift the focus more on developing the critical thinking ability of the students rather than going for rote learning. Even though this test will put a rest to the ever-increasing cut-offs of several universities, but will provide with equitable opportunity in the admission process under a single umbrella examination at the National Level.

Here are some tips to master the simultaneous preparation of Board exams and other competitive entrance exams:

Plan a Timetable as per your convenience - In order to attain what you aspire for, it is vital to have the right preparation strategy and follow it strictly. Make the most of the preparation time for board exams, and also provide at least 2 hours in a day for the entrance exam you are preparing. Be wise & plan out a well-structured strategy that caters to the requirement of both Board and competitive exams.

Attempt at least one mock test in a week - To ensure each subject is given equal emphasis, it is better to divide your preparation time suitably. Spend equal time to revise each subject and then attempt the sample/mock and past years papers every week. Preparation should be a mixed basket of revision of the syllabus and taking the sample papers. This way, you will be able to revise the syllabus while taking the sample/mock/past years papers simultaneously.

Be acquainted with the mode and pattern – If a student is aiming for CUET 2022, then they must attempt their mock exams in online mode. This will ensure better timing and the aspirant will also get used to the mode and understand the pattern. Taking mock tests will acquaint you with your current preparedness and also your shortcomings/ weak areas, which can be rectified.

Be updated with current affairs – Current affairs are very important for various competitive exams, (like UPSC Prelims), so students should also be updated with the current affairs on a daily basis, where newspapers shall be the primary source.

Do not panic! Always remember you still have enough time to improve. The grades or marks that you score in board examinations do play a vital role in determining your career graph. So, stay focused on your goal & put your best foot forward to bridge the gap between your aspiration and reality. Just do your best with a positive attitude & confidence and there would be no reason for you to stumble.