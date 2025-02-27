RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Hall ticket released, download link here
RRB RPF Constable Admit Card Live: Railway Recruitment Boards has released RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 on the official websites of RRBs. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check and download the hall ticket through the regional RRB websites under which they have applied. Direct link to download RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 ...Read More
The CEN RPF 02/2024 Constable computer based test will be held from March 2 to March 20, 2025. The examination duration is for 90 minutes. A total of 120 questions will be asked. Candidates shall be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer. No mark shall be awarded or deducted for questions not attempted. There shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks for each wrong answer.
The official notice says that the e-call letters will be available for download 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.
The RRB RPF Constable selection process comprises of CBT, followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and document Verification (DV) to the extent of 10 times the number of vacancies in each category for Male/Female/Ex-Servicemen as per merit.
This recruitment drive will fill up 4208 Constable posts. The registration process started on April 15 and concluded on May 14, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates.
RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Exam dates
RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Where to check
How to download RPF Constable admit card when released
- Go to the official RRB website where you applied for the exam.
- Open the RPF Constable admit card download link given on the home page.
- Enter your login details.
- Submit and download the admit card.
About RRB RPF Constable document verification
Based on the performance of candidates in the CBT and subject to their qualifying in PET & PMT, candidates shall be considered for Document Verification.
RRB RPF Constable CBT 1 syllabus
a. Arithmetic (35 marks): Questions on Number System, Whole Numbers, Decimal & Fractions and relationship between numbers, fundamental arithmetical operations, Percentages, Ratio & Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit & Loss, Discount, Use of Tables & Graphs, Mensuration, Time & Distance, etc.
b. General Intelligence and Reasoning (35 marks): Questions on Analogies, Similarities and Differences, Spatial Visualization, Spatial Orientation, Problem Solving Analysis, Judgement, Decision Making, Visual Memory, Discriminating observation, Relationship concepts, Arithmetical Reasoning, Verbal & Figure classification, Arithmetic number series, Non-verbal series, Coding and Decoding, Statement- Conclusion, Syllogistic reasoning, etc.
c. General Awareness (50 marks): Questions will be aimed at testing the candidate’s general awareness of the Environment around him/her and its application to society; to test knowledge of current Events and such matters of everyday observation and experience as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to Indian History, Art and Culture, Geography, Economics, General Polity, Indian Constitution, Sports, General Science, etc.
Free train travel facility to appearing candidates
Free Sleeper Class Railway Pass admissible to SC & ST candidates (on request), will be provided with their e-call letter for various stages of selection viz., CBT, PET/PMT and DV / Medical Examination (as applicable) as per details and valid caste certificate furnished in their ONLINE application.
Banned items inside RRB RPF Constable exam centre
Candidates carrying banned items like communication devices and electronic gadgets (mobile phones, bluetooth, pen drive, laptops, calculators, smart watches, etc.), bangles, chains, bracelets, hearing aids, wallets/purses, belts, shoes, metallic wears, etc., or any stationery items like pen/pencil, shall NOT be allowed to appear in the exam.
About RRB RPF Constable aadhaar card biometric authentication
Candidates will be aadhaar-linked biometrically authenticated in the exam center prior to entry into the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar. Candidates are advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry into the examination center.
RRB RPF Constable passing criteria
The minimum pass percentage for eligibility of UR, EWS, OBC-NCL is 35% and SC, ST category candidates is 30%. The marks scored in CBT shall be counted for shortlisting of candidates for further stages of this recruitment process.
How to download RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025?
Visit the official website of RRBs.
Click on RRB RPF constable link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to click on RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 link.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
