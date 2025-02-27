RRB RPF Constable Admit Card Live: Railway Recruitment Boards has released RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 on the official websites of RRBs. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check and download the hall ticket through the regional RRB websites under which they have applied. Direct link to download RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 ...Read More

The CEN RPF 02/2024 Constable computer based test will be held from March 2 to March 20, 2025. The examination duration is for 90 minutes. A total of 120 questions will be asked. Candidates shall be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer. No mark shall be awarded or deducted for questions not attempted. There shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks for each wrong answer.

The official notice says that the e-call letters will be available for download 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

The RRB RPF Constable selection process comprises of CBT, followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and document Verification (DV) to the extent of 10 times the number of vacancies in each category for Male/Female/Ex-Servicemen as per merit.

This recruitment drive will fill up 4208 Constable posts. The registration process started on April 15 and concluded on May 14, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates.