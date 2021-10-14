RSMSSB patwari admit card 2021 out; over 15 lakh candidates to appear

RSMSSB patwari admit card will be released today and will be available on the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur. Candidates can download the patwari admit card using their registration details and date of birth. The exam will be held on October 23 and 24.

RSMSSB Patwari admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on RSMSSB patwari admit card 2021 link

Enter the registration number and date of birth

Submit the details

Download the RSMSSB admit card

As per official data, a total of 15,62,995 applications have been registered for the exam.

The exam will be held in two shifts each day and each shift will be of 3 hours duration. The first shift of the RSMSSB patwari exam will be held from 8.30 am to 11.30 am and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

After downloading the admit card, candidates shuld go through the instructions. They should make a list of what should be carried to the exam hall and what needs to be avoided.