UPSC CSE Prelims News Result 2025 Live: Steps to download prelims result when released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Prelims News Result 2025 Live: The results of of UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Exam 2025 will likely be released soon. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results by following a few simple mentioned below.
UPSC CSE Prelims News Result 2025 Live: The Union Public Service Commission is expected to release Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Results 2025 soon on its official website, upsc.gov.in. So far, the commission has not confirmed the date and time for the declaration of the CSE Prelims Results 2025. Candidates must note that the prelims exam is only a screening test, and marks obtained here will not be counted for determining the final merit list....Read More
CSE Prelims 2025 exam date and pattern
The UPSC conducted the CSE Prelims Exam 2025 on May 25, 2025. The examination comprised two objective-type papers (MCQs), each of two hours’ duration and carrying a maximum of 200 marks.
For every wrong answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.
Number of vacancies
The commission aims to fill 979 vacancies through this recruitment exam. This includes:
38 vacancies for candidates under the Benchmark Disability category
12 for candidates with blindness or low vision
7 for those who are deaf or hard of hearing
10 for candidates with locomotor disabilities
9 for those with multiple disabilities, including deaf-blindness
The recruitment includes services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).
UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: Steps to check results
Candidates will be able to check their CSE Prelims Results 2025 when released by following the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in
- On the home page, click on the link to download the UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2025.
- Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
- Check your CSE Prelims result displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference .
