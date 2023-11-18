All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Bilaspur has invited applications for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS Bilaspur at aiimsbilaspur.edu.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 81 posts in the organization. AIIMS Bilaspur Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 81 posts at aiimsbilaspur.edu.in

The closing date of submission of online google form is November 30, 2023 upto 10 pm and the hard copy of the application form must reach on or before December 6, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Professor: 24 posts

Additional Professor: 14 posts

Associate Professor: 16 posts

Assistant Professor: 24 posts

Assistant Professor on contract basis: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification can be checked by all candidates on the Detailed Notification available here.

The age limit for Professor/ Additional Professor should be below 58 years in direct recruitment. For Associate Professor and Assistant Professor the age limit should be below 50 years.

Selection Process

The applications of the candidates will be scrutinized by the scrutiny committee of the Institute. The candidates found eligible after due scrutiny will only be called for personal interview by the Standing Selection Committee of the institute. The interview with the selection committee is mandatory for which the candidate has to appear personally and physically. The selected candidates will be issued appointment letters.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹2360/- for all categories. SC/ST category candidates will have to pay ₹1180/- as application fees and PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Where to apply

The fill up application form along with covering letter should be sent to Deputy Director (Administration), Administrative Block, 3rd Floor, AIIMS, Kothipura, Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh 174037 before the last date. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS Bilaspur.