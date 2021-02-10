CDAC Recruitment 2021: 72 Project Manager and Project Engineer post on offer

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) on Tuesday invited online applications for the recruitment of Project Manager and Project Engineer on its official website.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the positions online at cdac.in on or before February 23, 2021, until 6 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 72 vacancies, out of which, 64 vacancies are for Project Engineer and 8 for Project Manager.

Educational Qualification:

Project Manager: A candidate should have a 1st Class B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics/MCA or Masters in Technology (M.Tech)/Masters in Engineering (M.E) in Computer Science (CS)/IT/Computer Applications (CA)/Electronics or PhD in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics.

Project Engineer: A candidate should have a 1st Class B.E/B. Tech. in Computer Science (CS)/IT/Computer Applications (CA)/Electronics/MCA or Post Graduation Degree in Computer Science (CS)/IT/Computer Applications (CA)/Electronics.

