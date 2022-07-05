CIL recruitment 2022: 481 Management Trainee on offer

Coal India Limited has notified vacancies for Management Trainees. The application process will begin on July 8 and the last date for the submission of the application form is August 7. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of CIL at coalindia.in.

CIL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 481 vacancies of Management Trainee.

CIL recruitment 2022 selection process: The selection will be based on e Computer Based Online Test only.

CIL recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates belonging to GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category are required to pay ₹1180 as application fee. SC / ST / PwD / ESM candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of application fee.

CIL recruitment 2022 age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should be 30 years as on May 31.

CIL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online at www.coalindia.in from July 8.