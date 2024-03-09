 CIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 34 Medical Executives posts from March 12 - Hindustan Times
CIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 34 Medical Executives posts from March 12

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 09, 2024 01:17 PM IST

Coal India Limited announces recruitment drive for 34 Medical Executive posts.

Coal India Limited has invited applications for Medical Executive posts. The application process will commence on March 12, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is April 11. The candidate can submit their application form online by logging into the website at www.easterncoal.nic.in.

CIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 34 Medical Executive Vacancies

CIL Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 34 vacancies of Medical Executive posts.

CIL Recruitment 2024 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 42 years for General/UR Sr.Medical Specialist (E4 Grade). The upper age is 35 years for General/UR for Sr.Medical Officer(Sr Medical Officer (Dental) /Medical Specialist.

CIL Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Candidate can submit their application form in online mode by logging into the website www.easterncoal.nic.in from March 12. After the submission of the applictaion formcandidate needs to send a printout copy of the Application Form together withself-attested copy of testimonials, (as per check list) through speed post to GM/HoD (Executive Establishment Dept)., Sanctoria, Dishergarh, Paschim Bardhman, West Bengal-713333.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
