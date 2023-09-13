Coal India Recruitment through GATE 2023 score: Apply for 560 Management Trainee posts at coalindia.in
Coal India Limited will recruit candidates for Management Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply at coalindia.in.
Coal India Limited has invited applications for Management Trainee posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official site of Coal India Limited at coalindia.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 560 posts in the organization.
The registration process have started today, September 13, 2023 and will end on October 12, 2023. The recruitment will be done through GATE 2023 score. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Mining: 351 posts
- Civil: 172 posts
- Geology: 37 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Degree in Mining / Degree in Civil / M.Sc. /M.Tech. in Geology or Applied Geology/Geophysics or Applied Geophysics must be from University / Institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India and should be of regular full time course. The upper age limit is 30 years.
Selection Process
Eligible candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE -2023). Based on the GATE-2023 Scores/Marks and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted discipline-wise and category wise, in the ratio of 1:3 in order of merit for further selection process. The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE2023 Scores/Marks.
Application Fees
The application fees for candidates belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS category is ₹1000/- plus applicable GST – ₹180/- totalling ₹1180/-. SC / ST / PwBD / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Coal India Limited.
Detailed Notification Here
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here
- Topics
- Coal India Limited
- Sarkari Naukri