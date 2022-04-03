DVC Recruitment 2022: 63 Openings from HS to BDS level; Details here

Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has notified 63 job openings for Dental Surgeon and Paramedical staff on contract basis. Candidates with educational qualifications ranging from Higher Secondary level to BDS degree can apply for the posts.

The application forms will be available on the DVC website, dvc.gov.in from April 8. Here are the details about the vacancies:

Dental Surgeon: Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree holders with two years of work experience are eligible for these posts.

Salary: ₹83,500

Total vacancies: 4

Physiotherapist: Higher Secondary (HS), Diploma in Physiotherapy with work experience of two years at a reputed organization is required.

Salary: ₹38,900

Total posts: 6

Junior Pharmacist Grade 2: Candidates with HS (Science) or equivalent qualification and a two year Diploma in Pharmacy can apply.

Salary: ₹20,500

Total posts: 12

Junior Nursing Staff: HS (Science) or equivalent education with Diploma in GNM from a government institution is required for these posts.

Salary: ₹22,600

Total posts: 15

Junior Chemist (Public Health): BSc with Chemistry honors with two years of work experience in this line.

Salary: ₹38,900

Total vacancies: 2

Junior Multi-Purpose Health Worker: Class 12 education, preferably in Science is required. Candidates with training in Public Health/exposure to Public Health activities will be preferred.

Salary: ₹20,500

Total vacancies: 9

Junior Lab Technician: HS Science or equivalent education with a Diploma or Certificate in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized institute with one year of work experience is required.

Salary: ₹22,600

Total vacancies: 3

Junior Health Inspector: Candidates with HS Science or equivalent qualification and Diploma/Certificate in Health Inspector course and one year of work experience can apply.

Salary: ₹22,600

Total vacancies: 2

Junior X-Ray technician: HS Science or equivalent qualification with a Diploma/Certificate in X-Ray technician or Radiography course with one year of work experience is required for these posts.

Salary: ₹22,600

Total vacancies: 7

Lab Technician cum Media Maker: HS Science or equivalent qualification with a Diploma or Certificate in Medical Laboratory Technology is required to apply for these posts.

Salary: ₹22,600

Total vacancies: 3