Join Indian Navy 2021: Last date today to apply for 300 Sailor (MR) posts

Indian Navy will end the registration process for Sailor (MR) posts. Eligible candidates who still have not applied for the examination can do it through the official site of Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in. The registration process was started on October 29, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organization. Candidates who have passed Class 10 board exams from recognized board can apply for the post and candidates should be born between April 1, 2002 to March 31, 2005, both dates inclusive.

Direct link to apply here

Join Indian Navy 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Click on candidate login link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process comprises of written exam, physical test and medical test. Merit List of all those candidates who are qualified in all respects will be prepared at IHQ MoD (Navy), New Delhi for different entries depending upon the numbers to be inducted. Marks secured by the candidates in the written examination will be considered for compilation of Merit List.