NIFT Gandhinagar recruitment: 23 vacancies of Group C posts on offer

NIFT Gandhinagar recruitment: 23 vacancies of Group C posts on offer(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 02:35 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NIFT Gandhinagar has invited applications for 23 vacancies of Group C posts. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is July 31. Candidates can check the notification on the official website at nift.ac.in.

NIFT Gandhinagar recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 23 vacancies of Group C posts.

NIFT Gandhinagar recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay 295 as application fee in the form of Demand Draft of NEFT. For more details check the notification given below.

NIFT Gandhinagar recruitment: How to apply

Candidates can download the application form through the official website at nift.ac.in. Interested candidates can submit the application form along with the self attested copies of NEFT, UTR to Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology, NIFT Campus, Gh-0, Gandhinagar 282007.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below:

Saturday, July 23, 2022
