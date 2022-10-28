NTPC recruitment 2022: Apply for 864 posts though GATE 2022, here's direct link

National Thermal Power Corporation, NTPC has begin the applications process for 864 posts of Engineering Executive Trainees through GATE-2022. The application process begins today and the deadline for the submission of application form is November 11. Interested candidates can apply online through the official websites at careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 864 vacancies of which 280 vacancies are for the post of Electrical, 360 posts are for Mechanical, 164 vacancies are for the Electronics/Instrumentation, 30 vacancies are for civil and 30 are for mining.

NTPC recruitment 2022 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should by 27 years.

NTPC recruitment 2022 selection process: The Candidates should have appeared and passed GATE 2022 examination.

NTPC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in

On the homepage, click on the apply link

Fill the application form, submit all the required details

Pay application fee

Take print out for future reference.

