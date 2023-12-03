close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / NTPC recruitment 2023: Apply for 11 Assistant Mine Surveyor posts at ntpc.co.in

NTPC recruitment 2023: Apply for 11 Assistant Mine Surveyor posts at ntpc.co.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 03, 2023 06:09 PM IST

NTPC invites applications for the Assistant Mine Surveyor post, apply by Dec 8.

NTPC Limited has invited applications for the post of Assistant Mine Surveyor. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 8. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ntpc.co.in.

NTPC recruitment 2023: 11 vacancies for Assistant Mine Surveyor(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
NTPC recruitment 2023: 11 vacancies for Assistant Mine Surveyor(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Direct link to apply

NTPC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11 vacancies for Assistant Mine Surveyor.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

NTPC recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should possess a degree in Civil/Mining Engineering from a recognized University/Institution with a Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS for Open Cast Coal Mines.

NTPC recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of 300. SC/ST/XSM category & female candidates are exempted from the payment of fees.

NTPC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in

On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment of Assistant Mine Surveyor for Coal Mining area under NTPC Mining Limited (NML). Advt No- 23/23”

Fill out the application form

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out