Home / Education / Employment News / NTPC recruitment 2023: Apply for 152 posts of Mining Overman and other posts

NTPC recruitment 2023: Apply for 152 posts of Mining Overman and other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 22, 2023 06:41 PM IST

NTPC has invited applications for Mining Overman, Overman (Magazine), Mechanical Supervisor, and other posts.

NTPC Limited has invited applications for 152 vacancies of Mining Overman, Overman (Magazine), Mechanical Supervisor and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in. Interested candidates can apply till May 5.

Apply for 152 posts of Mining Overman and other posts at careers.ntpc.co.in
Apply for 152 posts of Mining Overman and other posts at careers.ntpc.co.in

NTPC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 152 vacancies of which 84 vacancies are for the post of Mining Overman, 7 vacancies are for the post of Overman (Magazine), 22 vacancies are for the post of Mechanical Supervisor, 20 vacancies are for the post of Electrical Supervisor, 3 vacancies are for the post of Vocational Training Instructor, 9 vacancies are for the post of Mine Survey, and 7 vacancies are for the post of Mining Sirdar.

NTPC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 300 for the General/EWS and OBC categories . The SC/ST/PWD/XSM category and female candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Direct link to apply

NTPC recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in

On the homepage, click on the jobs

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ntpc recruitment
ntpc recruitment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out