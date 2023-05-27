Home / Education / Employment News / NTPC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 300 Assistant Manager posts

NTPC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 300 Assistant Manager posts

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 27, 2023 12:13 PM IST

NTPC will recruit candidates for Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NTPC at careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC has invited applications from candidates for Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NTPC at careers.ntpc.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organization.

The registration process started on May 19 and will end on June 2, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Electrical: 120 posts
  • Mechanical: 120 posts
  • Electronics/ Instrumentation: 60 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of interview. In order to restrict the number of candidates to be called for an interview, the Management may conduct online screening/ shortlisting/ selection test or to raise the minimum eligibility standards/ criteria, as per requirement.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General/ EWS/ OBC category is required to pay a non-refundable application fee of 300/-. The SC/ ST/ PwBD category and female candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

ntpc sarkari naukri
