NTPC recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 executive posts till November 10

NTPC Limited has invited applications for Executive ( combined cycle power plant). The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in. NTPC recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 vacancies of Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant-O / M)

NTPC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50 vacancies of Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant-O / M).

NTPC recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 35 years.

NTPC recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates belonging to the General/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹300. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. The payment can be made either in online or offline mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTPC Limited.

NTPC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply link for Advt No 20/2023

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.