NTPC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 110 Deputy Manager posts till March 8

NTPC Limited has invited applications for DeputyManager in the area of Project Erection/Construction at the E4 level. The application process commenced on February 23, and the last date for the submission of the applictaion form is March 8. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in. NTPC Limited invites applications for Deputy Manager in Project Erection/Construction at E4 level(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

NTPC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 110 vacancies.

Deputy Manager(ElectricalErection)– 20 Posts

DeputyManager(MechanicalErection)–50 Posts

Deputy Manager (C&I Erection) – 10 Posts

Deputy Manager(CivilConstruction)– 30 Posts

NTPC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 40 years.

NTPC Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC category must pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹300. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category & female candidates need not pay the application fee.

NTPC Recruitment 2024 : How to apply

Visit the official website at www.ntpc.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the apply link for “Recruitment of experienced professionals as Deputy Manager in the area of Project Erection/Construction at (E4 Level), Advt. No. 05/24. Last date of application is 08.03.2024”

Fill the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.