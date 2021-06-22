Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 477 posts on odishapolice.gov.in

Odisha Police Recruitment Board, OPRB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Sub – Inspector posts. The eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Odisha Police on odishapolice.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is till July 15, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 477 posts in the organization.

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) will hold an open competitive examination for recruitment of Sub Inspector (SI) in Odisha Police. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

• Opening date of application June 22, 2021

• Closing date of application July 15, 2021

Tentative date of computer based recruitment exam August 6 to August 16, 2021

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must have passed Bachelors’ Degree in any discipline from a recognized University. Candidates who want to apply shall not be less than twenty one years and not more than twenty-five years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test. The written test will be conducted in the mode of Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE). There will not be any viva-voce and psychological test.

Detailed Notification Here

Examination Fees

All applicants, other than SC and ST category, have to pay Examination Fee of Rs.285/-. Candidates will have to make the payment through online mode.